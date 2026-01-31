School counselor found dead at vacant school after being accused of sending indecent messages to 14-year-old

A Louisiana middle school counselor on leave for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a young girl was found dead at a vacant school Wednesday.

Quinton Dixon, 44, was placed on leave Jan. 15 from Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge over the messages allegedly sent to a 14-year-old who had previously been a student at the school.

'The situation is just so unfortunate. We just got to pray for everybody.'

Police sought to speak with Dixon after someone published screenshots of his alleged Instagram messages to the girl. The messages show him asking if the 14-year-old has a boyfriend, telling her she's attractive, and hinting at their having a romantic relationship.

The girl told police the messages began after Dixon saw her walking home from school and pulled over his vehicle to talk to her. He obtained her information and sent the messages between November and January.

On Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Police issued an arrest warrant for Dixon on four felony counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

The next day, his body was found at the Glen Oaks Middle School, which is a mostly demolished vacant school in the same school district.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office found that Dixon died of a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," confirming he died by suicide.

The parish school system released a statement on the incident.

"We extend our condolences to the school community, family, and loved ones as they process this information during this difficult time," the statement reads. "Out of respect for the privacy of students and the integrity of ongoing matters, we are unable to share additional details about the employee."

The district said Dixon had been an employee since 2022.

A man named Redell Norman told WBRZ-TV that he coached with Dixon and had gone to Glen Oaks Middle School.

"It's unfortunate the circumstances of his untimely demise, but yes, I did know him, and the situation is just so unfortunate. We just got to pray for everybody," he said.

