'Is it even REMOTELY reasonable?' Scott Jennings demolishes liberal CNN panel on DHS funding feud

CNN contributor Scott Jennings obliterated his fellow panelists as they tried to argue that it was reasonable for Democrats to put the Department of Homeland Security at risk.

The partial shutdown of some parts of the government is due to the demands of Democrats that Immigration and Customs Enforcement be reformed after multiple lethal incidents during ICE operations.

'The irresponsible Democrats continue to keep DHS shut down. Partisanship with deadly consequences.'

Jennings took on CNN host Abby Phillip and panelists Bakari Sellers, former Biden official Sabrina Singh, and Beth Sanner.

"Does anyone here believe that we should keep the Department of Homeland Security — that’s the name of it — indefinitely shut down to try to force ICE policy changes on an agency that’s already funded until 2029?" he asked rhetorically.

"When you acknowledge there are sleeper cells, when we all see radical Islamic terrorists throwing IEDs in New York City, when we saw a radical Muslim terrorist shoot up a bar in Austin, when we had tornadoes in Oklahoma and Michigan this weekend, when we have TSA lines of five hours in airports, we have all these things going on," he added.

"Is it even remotely reasonable to keep it closed?!" Jennings said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at the end of January that Democrats were not backing down on the restrictions demands.

"Let me be clear: Until ICE is properly reined in and overhauled, the DHS funding bill won’t have the votes to pass the Senate," he said at the time.

Jennings posted video of his scorching tirade on his social media account.

"Another day of the Democrat DHS shutdown dawns on America. We have radical Islamic terrorism, tornados, and 5-hr lines at the airport," Jennings wrote on the post.

"And yet the irresponsible Democrats continue to keep DHS shut down," he added. "Partisanship with deadly consequences."

