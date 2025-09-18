Senate unanimously passes touching resolution honoring Charlie Kirk

The Senate unanimously voted to pass a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk following his horrific assassination.

The resolution, which was spearheaded by Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, will make Kirk's birthday a national day of remembrance, commemorating the beloved conservative activist. Scott's resolution passed the Senate unanimously on Thursday, making October 14 a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie.

'This is just a flag, planted on a hill. What matters is where we carry it next.'

"Charlie was taken from us in a disgusting act of political violence on September 10, 2025, but his legacy lives on," Scott said on the Senate floor. "Charlie will long be remembered for his love of God, his family, and this great nation, and the impact he had on each and every one of us."

"We have the opportunity to carry on his memory by believing in the power of ideas, discussion, and the value of our nation," Scott added.

"Let us honor Charlie by believing in the power of our ideas to win the day and leave this nation a better place," he continued.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The resolution also commends Kirk as a "champion of free speech, dialogue, and faith," recognizing the countless contributions he made in just 31 years.

Other lawmakers have made similar efforts to memorialize Kirk. Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah led a resolution to condemn Kirk's assassination and praise his "outstanding legacy." Like Scott's resolution, Lee's passed the Senate unanimously.

"This is just a flag, planted on a hill," Lee said in a post on X. "What matters is where we carry it next."

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House is also expected to hold a vote Friday on a resolution condemning the political violence that resulted in Kirk's assassination. Democratic leaders have conveyed behind closed doors that they will support the resolution, but they are not pressuring the rest of their party to vote in favor of it.

