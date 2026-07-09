VIDEO: Off-duty Florida cop hits Vietnam veteran in drunken brawl after trying to kiss his wife, sheriff's office says

A Florida man's drunken behavior that led to a brawl with a Vietnam veteran has led to felony charges and his possible dismissal as a sergeant, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Jason Stickels, 44, was arrested by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department on Monday after officers responded to a report of a brawl at Merk's Bar & Grill at about 4:20 p.m.

'How to throw away your law enforcement career in 2 minutes. Off duty, stumbling drunk, harassing people who are just trying to enjoy their afternoon.'

Police said Stickels "instigated and created unwanted contact" with an elderly couple, which appeared to be corroborated by video.

"According to witnesses and video footage of the incident, Stickels first battered a 71-year-old woman seated at a table, then battered her 77-year-old husband when he intervened," the statement reads.

The video appears to show the woman's husband pushing Stickels after the sergeant tries to kiss the woman. Stickels then pushes the husband, and a waitress tries to break up the altercation. At that point, another bar patron puts Stickels in a chokehold and takes him to the ground.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Police said Stickels was charged with two counts of felony battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

"He was immediately placed on administrative leave and surrendered his law enforcement equipment pending final discipline up to and including termination," the statement reads.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was far more scathing in his response to the arrest.

"How to throw away your law enforcement career in 2 minutes. Off duty, stumbling drunk, harassing people who are just trying to enjoy their afternoon. To the couple involved, please let me buy your next lunch at Merk's," the sheriff wrote on social media.

RELATED: 2nd grade school teacher arrested for teaching while allegedly being 'extremely intoxicated' in California

"I would also like to invite the good citizen who stepped in," Chitwood added.

He included video surveillance of the altercation. Chitwood told WKMG-TV that Stickels entered a rehabilitation program and confirmed that the victim involved was a Vietnam veteran.

The Sheriff's office said Stickels had been employed there since 2004.

Online jail records show that Stickels was given a bond of $5,000 for each count.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!