Sunny Hostin says American flags make her feel ‘unsafe’ — then drops an even crazier take

In the wake of America’s vibrant 250th birthday celebrations, Sunny Hostin of “The View” apparently felt the need to counteract the widespread patriotism by claiming American flags make her feel unsafe.

On a July 6 episode, the woke co-host said, “There are times when I walk into a community, and I see American flags all over the community, and I suddenly feel unsafe because there is a section of this country that has co-opted the American flag, and they equate being an American or an American flag with white supremacy, and that should never be the symbol of white supremacy, but they have weaponized [it].”

BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales calls Hostin’s comment “one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard.”

“I feel very safe when I go into a community with American flags everywhere because I’m like, ‘OK, cool. They love our country. They probably have guns. I'm safe,”’ Sara says.

Perhaps Hostin would prefer “a Chinese communist flag” instead, she quips.

Hostin’s comment, she explains, stemmed from the panel’s conversation about a viral photo taken on July 4 capturing a black woman on the Washington Metro surrounded by masked members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front, which Sara says is most likely a “fed op.”

Hostin — a privileged Notre Dame grad with a bachelor’s and J.D., former federal prosecutor, multi-millionaire co-host, legal analyst, and bestselling author — had the audacity to then claim this viral photograph embodies her experience as a black woman in America.

“As a black woman, my lived experience in this country was embodied by a photograph that was taken in celebrating the 250th,” she said, referencing the viral image.

But apparently the picture doesn’t just embody her own experience but the experience of black Americans in general.

“That for me was a defining image of modern America for black Americans,” she added.

Sara notes that the black woman Hostin apparently identifies with was previously arrested and charged for indecent exposure on public transit.

She also can’t help but scoff at Hostin’s phony victimhood.

“I’m a ‘View’ host. I get paid too much money just to bloviate and say dumb bulls**t, and somehow this is my lived experience as well,” she mocks.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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