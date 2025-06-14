Suspect arrested almost 2 months after suburban couple obediently handed over valuables to armed males in front of their home

In April, Blaze News reported about a helpless suburban Chicago couple recorded by Ring camera in front of their own home obediently handing over their valuables — and even their clothing — to three armed robbers who rushed them.

Well, almost two months later, one suspect connected to the incident has been arrested and charged with armed robbery with a firearm, WFLD-TV reported.

'You just kind of become numb to the situation.'

Angelo Hatter — a 26-year-old from Chicago — was being held in custody by the Cook County Sheriff's Department, the station said, adding that police haven't identified the other two individuals involved in the headline-grabbing heist or how they linked Hatter to the case. Jail records show no bail for Hatter; his next court date is July 2.

RELATED: Road rage suspect opens fire on fellow motorist in Chicago, cops say. But victim is a concealed carrier — and wins shootout.

Greg Poulos and Angie Beltsos were walking to their front porch in Glenview around 10 p.m. April 21 after dinner in Chicago when a car pulled up, WBBM-TV reported.

Police said three males approached them, pulled out guns, and demanded their belongings, WBBM said, adding that Beltsos said she saw one male "running at us pointing a gun, screaming at us to give him everything."

The couple did just that.

Video shows one of the robbers telling them to "give me all that s**t," and Poulos and Beltsos immediately tossed their cell phones and keys to the ground; Beltsos also gave up her purse, the station said.

"You got it. You got it. Here, take it. Take it. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Here, you can have it. Honest to God, guys," Poulos was heard on the clip telling the robbers, WBBM reported.

"I started throwing shoes and coats," Beltsos noted to the station in the aftermath. Video shows them both removing their jackets for the crooks.

Poulos told WBBM, "I was always taught by my father just give whatever they want, give what they want, and your life is far more valuable."

The nightmare didn't end there, however.

RELATED: 'Chunk of hair' allegedly found on smashed windshield; cops say it resembles fatal hit-and-run victim's hair — and case turns

Video doesn't show that the crooks soon "had us lie down on our stomachs, and pointing guns at us, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, is this how it's going to end today?'" Beltsos recounted to WBBM, adding that "for a moment, they were standing there, and they ran off."

Police told WBBM the robbers sped out of the neighborhood in a Jaguar SUV, which was later found abandoned and empty in Chicago.

The village of Glenview is about 40 minutes northwest of Chicago and is "one of the best places to live in Illinois," according to Niche. It's also a haven for retirees and boasts "a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks" as well as "highly rated" public schools, Niche adds.

Poulos added to WBBM that people nowadays have "to be vigilant and keep their head on a swivel."

Blaze News on Friday spoke to employees of two businesses located less than a mile from where the robbery took place, and strangely, both workers used the same word in the aftermath of the harrowing encounter: "numb."

One employee confessed to Blaze News, "I'm numb to it."

The worker from the second business — even upon hearing that a suspect had been arrested — told Blaze News that "you just kind of become numb to the situation."

"It's unfortunate," she added to Blaze News about the robbery itself. "It's just the way of the world."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!