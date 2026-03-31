VIDEO: Nude woman with dog in baby stroller bites shopper and attacks others at grocery store, police say

Video footage captured a bizarre attack by a woman who ended up naked while pushing a dog in a baby stroller at a Pennsylvania grocery store, according to a criminal complaint.

The White Oak Police Department said it responded to a call about an "irate woman" tossing items at a Giant Eagle supermarket in White Oak, a suburb of Pittsburgh.

'Officers also observed numerous children in the store whose parents were trying to shield their eyes from Canut, who was nude.'

Police said the store surveillance video showed shoppers trying to get out of the way of 53-year-old Tammy Canut of North Huntingdon after she started angrily throwing items in the store.

They reported seeing her with blood coming from her face.

At one point in the video, a store employee tries to calm Canut down, but she kicks him in the groin, leading to gasps from the onlookers. She also allegedly performed sexually explicit acts before grabbing the worker's face.

"You better knock it off!" one shopper yells to the woman.

When a customer intervenes, Canut ends up stripping naked. She then allegedly attacked a female customer on her way out and bit her hand hard enough to leave a puncture wound.

"Officers could observe a store display in disarray and damaged and items scattered about the store," police wrote in the criminal complaint. "Officers also observed numerous children in the store whose parents were trying to shield their eyes from Canut, who was nude."

No other victims came forward, but police believe she may have hit others.

KDKA-TV obtained the videos and published them in its YouTube report.

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The dog in Canut's stroller was identified as a Westie breed and is said to be in good condition at the Sable Kennel, a dog rescue. The rescue is seeking a relative of Canut to take possession of the dog.

Canut was booked into the Allegheny County Jail and faces charges of assault, indecent exposure, open lewdness, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Customers of the grocery store said they were shocked by the incident.

"I hope she gets the help that she needs. You just can't get involved when those things happen," Mary Sutton said.

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