16-year-old suspect in Philadelphia murder of Penn State senior arrested by US Marshals over 1,700 miles away

One of the two teen suspects named in connection with the murder of a Penn State University senior in South Philadelphia less than a month ago was arrested by U.S. Marshals over 1,700 miles away from the crime scene — in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore announced Wednesday night that 16-year-old Azzubair Outen-Fleming was arrested, WPVI-TV reported.

'Surrender now.'

Police are still searching for a second suspect, 16-year-old Kaiseem Smith, the station said.

Authorities said the suspects stole 22-year-old Billy Schmidt's cell phone in the 1900 block of Durfor Street on June 6, WPVI reported, adding that as Schmidt chased after the suspects, one of them turned and shot Schmidt in the chest.

Schmidt was pronounced dead a short time later, the station said, adding that family members said Schmidt had been returning home from a nearby bar where he was watching an NBA Finals game with friends.

Both Outen-Fleming and Smith are facing murder charges, WPVI said.

Officials describe Smith as standing 4' 10'' and weighing roughly 110 pounds, WPVI reported, adding that Smith is a resident of Wilmington, Delaware, but is known to frequent the 27th and Reed area of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said investigators believe Smith was the gunman, the station said.

Image source: U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia

"Surrender now," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said, according to WPVI. "If you choose to remain fugitives, the Marshals Service will relentlessly pursue every lead, every associate, and every tip until you are located and taken into custody."

WPVI noted that U.S. Marshals have arrested Outen-Fleming's stepfather — 35-year-old Dante Abdul Malik — who faces charges, including hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence in connection with the case.

Schmidt had been studying digital journalism and media and was planning to graduate in December, WTXF-TV reported.

"I hope they find them. I want [them] in jail. That's what I want. They don't deserve to get to walk away from what they did," Matthew Segal of South Philadelphia told WPVI in a previous story.

Police released video of the wanted suspects earlier this month, WPVI said.

The Philadelphia Police Department was offering a $20,000 reward for an arrest and conviction in the case, the station said, adding that the U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday it was offering up to $10,000 in reward money: $5,000 for Smith's arrest of Smith, and another $5,000 for Outen-Fleming's arrest.

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