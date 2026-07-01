Arrest warrants issued for pair of 16-year-old males in connection with murder of Penn State senior

Philadelphia Police have issued arrest warrants for a pair of 16-year-old males in connection with the murder of a Penn State University senior less than a month ago.

The teens — Kaiseem Smith and Azzubair Outen-Fleming — are wanted for murder and related offenses, and police are urging those with information to contact their tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), WTXF-TV reported.

'They don't deserve to get to walk away from what they did.'

Billy Schmidt, 22, was fatally shot around 1:30 a.m. June 6 in the 1900 block of Durfor Street in South Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported.

The shooting occurred just blocks from his home in what his family has said may have been an armed robbery attempt, WTXF added.

Neighbors provided police with surveillance video that showed the moments just before gunfire erupted, WTXF reported, adding that Schmidt in the video can be heard asking for his phone back.

More from WTXF:

Police say the suspects were seen in the area of 20th Street between Ritner and Jackson streets before the shooting, and last seen near 22nd and Porter streets. One suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with braided hair, wearing a gray "KONFUSED" brand hoodie with skulls and crossbones and a black mask. The second suspect, believed to be the shooter, is between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall and was wearing all black with a camouflage face mask.



After the shooting, police say the suspects got rid of their masks and hoodies and were seen in white T-shirts.

"We are heartbroken over the tragic death of William Schmidt, and we share our deepest condolences with his family and friends," Penn State officials said in a statement, according to WTXF.

RELATED: Penn State senior shot dead just yards from his family's South Philly home — after thugs apparently stole his phone

Schmidt had been studying digital journalism and media and was planning to graduate in December, WTXF added.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, WTXF reported.

"I hope they find them. I want [them] in jail. That's what I want. They don't deserve to get to walk away from what they did," Matthew Segal of South Philadelphia told WPVI.

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