Longtime Tennessee commissioner arrested for shocking sex crimes against children

Tennessee residents of the city of Millersville were shocked to find out that their longtime city commissioner was arrested for numerous child sex allegations over four decades.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said it took 76-year-old David Winston Gregory into custody on Wednesday at his home.

'These allegations are serious. ... There is no place in our society for actions like what is being alleged.'

The indictment claimed Gregory committed the crimes between 1987 and 2026, which included at least three instances of sexual abuse on a child that included three or more children. It further alleged that three of the instances constituted "the offense of aggravated sexual battery."

He is being held at the Sumner County Jail on a $750,000 bond. Online records list two charges: continuous sexual abuse of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

Other local officials were stunned by the allegations.

"As a government official where the alleged events occurred, it would not be appropriate for me to comment on this case," Millersville Mayor Lincoln Atwood said. "I have full confidence in those investigating these events. I also have full faith in our judicial system. No one is above the law."

"These allegations are serious. My prayers are with all potential victims," Vice Mayor Dustin Darnall said.

"I will remain committed to supporting all victims, especially victims of sexual abuse. There is no place in our society for actions like what is being alleged," he added.

Gregory served as a city commissioner for 14 years. His current term expires in 2026.

RELATED: Gay couple arrested on child sex abuse allegations — and they have 5 young sons

Michael Shaw, a resident of the city, said the allegations were "disgusting" in comments to WKRN-TV.

"We can't have that kind of stuff," he said. "We got to have leaders that are actually leaders. We got to have people that don't get like that."



Gregory made headlines when he demanded that the town's assistant police chief, Shawn Taylor, apologize for spreading conspiracy theories alleging that police staged the Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

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