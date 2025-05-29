Chris Cillizza appeared bewildered by the actions of a presumably liberal vandal who allegedly taped an inflammatory message to his Tesla vehicle.

The former CNN journalist recounted the incident on his Substack on Wednesday and posted a video on the X social media platform. He said he had gone to a soccer tournament with his son.

'The journey I have had with this car is in some ways a journey of, I think, a lot of people have had with politics.'

"Over the weekend, someone defaced my Tesla," wrote Cillizza.

"And we parked my car, which is a Tesla. And we went and we watched the game," he added. "And when he and I came back, there was something attached to it that was not there when we had left. It was this."

He held up a paper reading "Musk is a Nazi" that was taped to his car.

"Someone had taped a sign: 'Musk is a Nazi.' Now, they obviously had pre-written this, or they have a bunch of them, right. But 'Musk is a Nazi' taped to my car. So this is the first time I've experienced the sort of politics of Elon Musk and Tesla," Cillizza added.

Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

"Making everything political is dumb," he said on social media. "It's driving us further and further apart."

Cillizza went on to castigate those who had politicized every aspect of their consumer habits.

"If your bar is that you never interact with or buy anything from a company whose founder has taken a position with which you disagree or which has donated to a cause you don’t support, I find it very hard to believe you are going to make any purchases ever," he wrote.

"Breaking news: Giant corporations tend to do what makes them the most money, not always what’s 'right,'" he added.

Cillizza had been previously mocked online for defending the media against accusations that they colluded with the Biden administration to cover for his worsening mental condition. More evidence has come out since then to show that his deterioration was far worse than was admitted at the time.

