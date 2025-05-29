Photo (left): Apu Gomes/Getty Images; Photo (right): William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Former CNN reporter says his Tesla was defaced with inflammatory message while he attended son's soccer tournament
May 29, 2025
He was shocked that someone had politicized his choice of transportation.
Chris Cillizza appeared bewildered by the actions of a presumably liberal vandal who allegedly taped an inflammatory message to his Tesla vehicle.
The former CNN journalist recounted the incident on his Substack on Wednesday and posted a video on the X social media platform. He said he had gone to a soccer tournament with his son.
'The journey I have had with this car is in some ways a journey of, I think, a lot of people have had with politics.'
"Over the weekend, someone defaced my Tesla," wrote Cillizza.
"And we parked my car, which is a Tesla. And we went and we watched the game," he added. "And when he and I came back, there was something attached to it that was not there when we had left. It was this."
He held up a paper reading "Musk is a Nazi" that was taped to his car.
"Someone had taped a sign: 'Musk is a Nazi.' Now, they obviously had pre-written this, or they have a bunch of them, right. But 'Musk is a Nazi' taped to my car. So this is the first time I've experienced the sort of politics of Elon Musk and Tesla," Cillizza added.
"The journey I have had with this car is in some ways a journey of, I think, a lot of people have had with politics," he added.
RELATED: Jasmine Crockett calls DOGE a 'scam' and 'cover-up' to help Elon Musk profit
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
"Making everything political is dumb," he said on social media. "It's driving us further and further apart."
Cillizza went on to castigate those who had politicized every aspect of their consumer habits.
"If your bar is that you never interact with or buy anything from a company whose founder has taken a position with which you disagree or which has donated to a cause you don’t support, I find it very hard to believe you are going to make any purchases ever," he wrote.
"Breaking news: Giant corporations tend to do what makes them the most money, not always what’s 'right,'" he added.
Cillizza had been previously mocked online for defending the media against accusations that they colluded with the Biden administration to cover for his worsening mental condition. More evidence has come out since then to show that his deterioration was far worse than was admitted at the time.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.