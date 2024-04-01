Texas judge orders release of illegal aliens after they mobbed National Guard troops, rioted

A migrant horde largely comprising military-age men from Venezuela stormed the U.S. border on March 21, attacking Texas National Guard soldiers and destroying American property in El Paso. Even though federal immigration officials were reportedly uncooperative, Texas managed to arrest a number of the rioters.

Rather than hold the illegal aliens accountable, however, Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta ordered that they be set loose in the U.S. "on their own recognizance."

Invaders riot

Blaze News previously reported that an angry mob of foreign nationals breached a razor-wire barrier at Gate 36, then overwhelmed a group of Texas National Guard soldiers who ultimately elected not to open fire.

Another video shows illegal aliens in the area attempting to steal past razor wire and into the U.S.

The incident reportedly kicked off when Texas National Guard soldiers allegedly separated some women and children while attempting to create smaller groups for processing. Hundreds of foreign nationals seized upon this as an excuse to riot and overwhelm the guardsmen.

A National Guard source told the New York Post that one migrant attempted to grab a soldier's firearm. Other migrants were apparently armed with knives and other stabbing utensils.

"These people were willing to assault military," said the source. "They were willing to assault law enforcement. They have complete disregard for our laws."

Following the incident, Abbott announced that Texas had deployed 700 additional Texas National Guard troops along with 200 members of the new Texas Tactical Border Force.

Invaders arrested

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) indicated the incident was contained by the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety, adding that the DPS was "instructed to arrest every illegal immigrant involved for criminal trespass & destruction of property."

Over 70 illegal aliens involved in the riot were arrested. Texas authorities reportedly identified over 200 additional suspected rioters, but federal immigration authorities have failed to cooperate.

One migrant, 21-year-old Honduran Junior Evaristo Benitez, was thrown into the El Paso County jail. Benitez, facing possible charges including assault on a public servant, is accused of stomping on a guardsman's knee "purposefully and with malice," according to court documents.

Invaders set loose

Magistrate Judge Acosta chastised the El Paso District Attorney's Office during an online teleconference bond hearing Sunday for suggesting prosecutors were not ready to proceed with detention hearings for each of the alleged rioters, reported the El Paso Times.

"So if the DA's office is telling me that they are not ready to go, what we're going to do is we're going to release all these individuals on their own recognizance," said Acosta.

Acosta did not indicate how many illegal aliens had been booked on a charge of "riot participation" and how many he would ultimately have released, but he noted Sunday that "hundreds of arrestees" had a right to individual detention hearings within 48 hours.

The judge rejected a request by Assistant District Attorney Ashley Martinez for a continuance to have the hearings at a later date, reported the Times.

Another hearing is expected to take place Monday for other individuals facing charges in relation to the riot.

Extra to seeking the release of the rioters, Acosta reportedly granted the release of two other illegal aliens who were jailed for allegedly cutting border fencing.

The local paper emphasized that the arrestees will remain jailed if there are U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds blocking their release. ICE previously told the New York Post that it is holding over 200 illegal aliens.

Response

The incident was roundly highlighted as yet another example of the fallout of the Biden administration's mismanagement of the border and the type of characters flooding into the nation by the millions.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) said, "Every American should witness this chilling footage. This is the result of the Biden Administration refusing to secure our border and protect America."

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said, "This assault on our sovereignty is an invasion at the invitation of Joe Biden."

The Biden White House attempted to displace blame, suggesting congressional Republicans were responsible for the border crisis.

"When the former President told Congressional Republicans to block the bipartisan border security agreement – he said to blame him for it," a White House spokesman told Fox News. "Well he got his wish, and the result was chaos after Governor Abbott's Operational Lone Star and razorwire were overrun yesterday. While we cannot comment on individual cases, anyone who does not have a legal basis to remain in the United States is promptly removed."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!