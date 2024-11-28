The fall of the corporate press: A Thanksgiving reflection on the new media era

President-elect Donald Trump's overwhelming victory on November 5 appears to have marked the end of an era for the corporate press. And that is certainly something worthy of gratitude this Thanksgiving.

The outcome of the election revealed that the vast majority of voters were unswayed by the liberal media's relentless attacks against Trump and the Biden-Harris administration's persistent lawfare.

'We could all be fired a year from now.'

Instead, America largely rejected the barrage of propaganda and negative coverage directed toward the Republican nominee, including outlandish comparisons to Adolf Hitler and desperate warnings of fascism.

Even with the most prominent news networks behind it, the Democratic Party still failed in its mission to instill widespread fear among Americans about the prospect of a second Trump administration.

So while the lights may still be on — for now — at the once-powerful media giants, Trump's landslide victory undoubtedly marks the greatest decline in their influence to date. The election results even prompted Elon Musk, a now-Trump supporter who voted predominantly Democrat in the past, to declare to the public, "You are the media now."

Whether the reporters at the legacy media outlets will continue with their bogeyman narratives of Trump throughout his upcoming presidency remains to be seen. Though this scenario seems the most likely, at least for the moment, this holiday season provides a brief respite from the fearmongering as these wildly out-of-touch networks evaluate their missteps and strategize on how to bail out their collective sinking ship.

So far, fresh out of Trump's win, the reaction from the corporate press and far-left reporters has notably been varied, with some trying to regain favor with the American audience and others doubling down on their hatred for Trump.

Following the election results, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of the Los Angeles Times, announced that he planned to replace the editorial board to realign with voter sentiment.

Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post, made a similar move, vowing to incorporate more conservative editorial writers. The Post's senior politics editor was reportedly informed that he would soon be removed from that position.

Both newspapers faced significant pushback from their respective newsroom staffers when the owners declined to endorse a presidential candidate during this election cycle.

Over at MSNBC, there appears to be even more internal turmoil. Elon Musk floated the idea of purchasing the network after Comcast announced that it plans to spin off several cable channels, including MSNBC, CNBC, and USA Network. The upcoming reorganization prompted anchor Rachel Maddow's contract to be renegotiated down by $5 million, and other staffers are reportedly concerned about job security.

Last week, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said, "We could all be fired a year from now."

His co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, replied, "Or tomorrow."

Scarborough and Brzezinski's show, "Morning Joe," suffered a steep decline in viewership after the two liberal co-hosts announced they had met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to reportedly "restart communications."

While the two anchors give the impression of attempting to bridge the divide, other left-wing hosts, such as Joy Reid and much of "The View" panel, have opted to double down on their loathing of Trump, attributing his election win to what they perceive as a cloud of racism and sexism obscuring the judgment of most American voters.

During a podcast episode last week, Joe Rogan commented on the deteriorating viewership of liberal media.

Rogan said, "I was just reading something about CNN's ratings and MSNBC's ratings post-election — they've crashed."

"All these left-wing kooks on YouTube are hemorrhaging subscribers. Where people go, 'You guys are out of touch, you're not accurate, you're delusional,'" he added. "And people are speaking with their subscriptions, and they're speaking with their purchasing of the Washington Post and their purchasing of the New York Times."

This Thanksgiving, let us celebrate the nation seeing through the veil of misleading and biased reporting, inspiring hope among Americans that we might return to the values upon which our country was founded. And let us give thanks for what we stand to gain: a more independent media landscape that is held accountable to the people.

