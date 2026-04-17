'There is no mama': Two homosexuals taunt surrogate baby crying for his mother: VIDEO

The horror of the surrogacy trend reared its head again this week.

An Instagram video posted by gay musician Shane McAnally has triggered the ire of many conservatives and viewers alike.

'The most horrifying video I've ever seen in my life.'

Posted earlier this week, the video shows a man, presumably either McAnally or his "husband," Michael Baum, holding their adopted third child, Texson, whom they recently brought into the family after taking him from his mother after she gave birth.

"Who do you want, Dada or Pop?" the man asks the baby repeatedly over the course of the video.

The baby can be heard making noises that sound remarkably like "mama" and "mom" throughout the video.

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Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

The man holding the baby feigns shock when the infant cries out for his mother, saying, "No way, Jose," to the baby.

The baby, who according to People was born in late October 2025 and immediately turned over to the homosexual couple, begins to cry at this point in the video, visibly upset.

The man in the video and the man holding the camera both begin to laugh at the baby while he cries harder and harder for his "mama."

"There is no mama. I'm so sorry. You have Dada and Pop," the man in the video says.

"No mama," he repeats as the baby cries.

The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles described this video as "the most horrifying video I've ever seen in my life."

Instagram users seemed to have experienced the same revulsion Knowles did.

"This is why it’s important to remember that it’s a child’s right to have parents- and not a[n] adult’s right to have children," one user said.

Another said, "That's not funny. Someone please save this baby :(."

"People go to therapy for the trauma that’s caused when they grow up with an absent mother. Why are adults trying to get children to meet their needs when it was always supposed to be the other way around?" a third commenter added to the post.

McAnally has repeatedly mocked his child as the "homophobic baby" in other posts on his page.

For example, a video posted in December shows a 6-week-old Texson smiling as the man holding the camera tells him about his brother, sister, and two puppies. He then says, "And two dads." Texson stops smiling and appears to furrow his brow at this moment.

According to People, McAnally and Baum were "married' in 2012. They have another son and a daughter, named Dash and Dylan, respectively.

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