Rep. Jayapal pushes 'Transgender Bill of Rights' to oppose 'cruelty' of Trump policies

Two Democrat members of Congress are pushing legislation that would enact a "Bill of Rights" for transgender-identifying people.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said the bill would combat the "cruelty" of policies of the Trump administration and other Republicans.

"The resolution creates a comprehensive framework to protect trans and nonbinary Americans from discrimination on the basis of gender identity or expression," read a press release about the bill.

The bill would change the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in order to "explicitly include gender identity and sex characteristics" and add protections in federal education laws for trans-identifying students. It would also reinforce the right of transgender-identifying people to access health care for their gender identity and would ban "conversion therapy."

The bill was widely opposed and ridiculed by many on social media.

"What civil rights do ADULT trans people currently lack?! This is just a slippery slope to reach the kids. Absolutely not," read one response.

"We don't need her demanding a bill of rights for transgender people. She's a toxic person who is damaging our country," wrote another critic.

"The bill of rights is the same for all Americans regardless of race or gender. There is no special treatment for gender confusion," said another X user.

"The Dems cannot define a woman, but they can do this!?!?! Now you know this is just made up to have some undermining influence on America’s history!" wrote another detractor.

Jayapal has said previously that she is the "proud mother of a transgender child."

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D) of California also issued a statement in favor of the bill.

“We need protections for the transgender and nonbinary communities at the federal level, because no one should live in fear of being who they are," she wrote. "I’m so proud to co-lead the Transgender Bill of Rights as proof of our commitment to protect the health, safety, and well-being of trans people in this country. To the trans community: We see you, and we will not stop until you can live freely and authentically."

Democrats are unlikely to gain support for the bill, as both houses of Congress are controlled by Republicans, but their chances may improve if they make enough gains in the midterm elections. However, the bill would still need to be signed by the president, which is very unlikely.

