Rep. Ronny Jackson says nephew injured by would-be assassin at Trump rally, witness describes moment firefighter was killed

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas said his nephew was injured by the would-be assassin's bullet at the Pennsylvania campaign rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening.

During a Saturday-night interview on Fox News, Jackson told host Sean Hannity that his nephew was in the "friends and family pen" to the right of former President Trump. Jackson noted that his nephew was "in the line of fire."

"They heard the shots and everybody dropped to the ground," Jackson explained.



Jackson said his nephew was "grazed in the neck, a bullet crossed his neck, cut his neck, and he was bleeding."

After being shot, Jackson's nephew was taken to the triage tent at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Two other people were injured during the apparent assassination attempt at the rally.

Allegheny Health Network informed KDKA-TV that two people injured at the rally were transported to Allegheny General Hospital. The unnamed victims are said to be in critical condition.

A spectator was killed during the shooting at the Trump rally.

A witness told NBC News that a man sitting in the bleachers at the far left of the podium was struck in the back of the head by a bullet. The witness said the man appeared to have been killed instantly.

"It seemed like the man was in the way of the shots between whoever was shooting the gun and the president. The man who was hit, it seemed like he was in the crossfire," said the witness, who was only identified as Joseph.

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) identified the man killed at the rally as Corey Comperatore.

Shapiro said Comperatore was a firefighter and "girl dad" who went to church every Sunday. The governor said Comperatore "died a hero" by diving onto his family to protect them as shots rang out.

The shooter — identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks — was neutralized by Secret Service snipers, but only after the gunman was able to fire as many as eight shots.

At a news conference on Sunday, FBI special agent Kevin Rojek said it was "surprising" that the shooter was able to get off that many shots before the Secret Service killed him.

Crooks used an AR-style semi-automatic assault rifle, which law enforcement officials said had been purchased legally by the suspect's father. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was able to trace the weapon back to Matthew Crooks.



The Wall Street Journal reported that authorities discovered explosive devices in the would-be assassin's car, which was parked near the Trump rally.



Former President Trump was grazed by a bullet in the ear around 6:30 p.m. before being shielded by Secret Service agents. Trump was quickly escorted from the campaign rally.

