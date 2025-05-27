Trump says Canada is considering his offer to become the 51st US state after he made one key concession

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he had a concession for Canadian officials that made them consider whether to become the 51st state in the union.

Trump has been pitching the idea of annexing Canada since he won the 2024 election, but Canadian officials have rejected the offer and said the country is not for sale.

'It will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State.'

The president said that he had sweetened the pot by proposing that Canada could save billions of dollars that they would otherwise have to pay in order to obtain defense under a missile dome proposal.

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State," Trump wrote.

"They are considering the offer!" he added.

The president first floated the idea in a meeting with the previous Canadian prime minister at Mar-a-Lago, where he reportedly berated Canada for taking advantage of the U.S. through the trade deficit. Since then, he has made more statements in support of the annexation proposal.

RELATED: Trump pushes harder on Canada, Greenland merger talk in wake of Trudeau falling on his sword

Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

In April, the current prime minister wholeheartedly rejected the idea and instead accused the U.S. of betraying its neighbor to the north.

"The system of open global trade anchored by the United States, a system that Canada has relied on since the second World War, a system that, while not perfect, has helped deliver prosperity to our country for decades, is over," Mark Carney said after winning his election.

Some have blamed Trump's rhetoric against Canada for a stunning resurgence of support in the Liberal Party that led to Carney's surprise victory.

"These are tragedies, but it's also our new reality," Carney continued. "We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves and, above all, we have to take care of each other."

If Canada became the 51st state of the union, it would increase the land mass of the U.S. by 101.5%, effectively doubling the size of the country.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!