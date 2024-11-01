Trump campaign complaint accuses Washington Post of 'illegal in-kind' contributions to Harris campaign

The Trump-Vance campaign filed a complaint with the Federal Election Committee alleging that the Washington Post had given the Harris-Walz campaign numerous illegal "in-kind" contributions through its coverage.

The filing noted that the Washington Post had publicly declined to endorse a presidential candidate but went on to accuse the outlet of "aggressively" boosting its paid advertising campaign to increase the reach of its articles related to the election.

It was a 'reasonable inference' that the Harris team had 'communicated' strategy to the Post.

The complaint relied on independent reporting showing the Post had boosted articles that were "neutral" with their coverage of the Harris campaign but were far more negative when covering the Trump campaign.

“To wit, one of the promoted articles highlighted how the Harris digital team was pushing content on social media claiming people were leaving President Trump’s rallies early,” wrote Gary Lawkowski, an attorney for the Trump campaign.

“A month later, The Washington Post published an article, which was reportedly boosted by The Post, on the same topic, with a similar editorial framing," the complaint said.

He goes on to say that it was a "reasonable inference" that the Harris team had "communicated" strategy to the Post and that it was boosting articles that defend and support a narrative to favor the Democrat narrative.

"The Commission should find reason to believe a violation has occurred and passes an appropriate penalty for this infusion of dark money into the 2024 campaign," the complaint said.

The complaint comes on the same day that talk radio show host Hugh Hewitt quit as a contributor to the Washington Post after blowing up on a livestream feed over the mischaracterizations by others at the Post about election irregularities.

"This is the most unfair election ad I've ever been a part of. You guys are working. That's fine," said Hewitt as he took off his headset. "I'm done!"

Many in the media and on the left went into full meltdown mode when the Washington Post refused to endorse a presidential candidate.

