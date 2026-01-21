Trump announces 'framework' of 'great' deal with NATO on Greenland

After months of threats and recriminations, President Donald Trump announced that he has reached a "framework" of a deal on Greenland with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The president made the announcement on social media Wednesday after speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

'This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations.'

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," the president wrote. "This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations."

He added that he would revoke the threat to impose tariffs on eight nations after reaching the deal. The tariffs had been scheduled to go into effect February 1.

"Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland," he added, referring to a missile defense system proposal.

Earlier in the day, he argued that annexing Greenland was essential to U.S. security as well as that of the Western Hemisphere.

"Greenland is a vast, almost entirely uninhabited and undeveloped territory. It is sitting undefended in a key strategic location between the United States, Russia, and China," he said in his speech.

"This enormous, unsecured island is actually part of North America — on the northern frontier of the Western Hemisphere," he added. "That's our territory. It is therefore a core national security interest of the United States of America — and in fact, it's been our policy for hundreds of years to prevent outside threats from entering our hemisphere."

The president said that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff would lead the negotiations on the deal.

The president has also said he would focus less on peace in his tactics on Greenland after the Nobel Committee snubbed him for the Peace Prize.

