Trump holds off on Texas Senate endorsement to pressure GOP to deliver on 'No. 1 priority' legislation: Report

President Donald Trump is postponing his endorsement in the Texas Senate Republican primary to pressure Republican senators to pass the SAVE America Act, Politico reported, citing two anonymous people described as close to the White House.

Neither incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R) nor Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) received at least 50% of the vote during last week’s primary election, triggering a runoff race on May 26 before the winner faces off against Democratic nominee James Talarico.

'I think that was a very smart strategy because it bought time.'

Both Cornyn and Paxton have been vying for Trump’s endorsement. The president stated on Thursday that he would endorse one of the candidates “pretty soon.” He expects the candidate who does not receive his support to drop out of the race.

Last week, the Atlantic and Axios reported that Trump was expected to endorse Cornyn.

Paxton responded to rumors of a Cornyn endorsement by declaring that he would not withdraw from the race, even if Trump refused to support him.

Trump told Politico on Thursday that Paxton’s remarks were “bad for him” and that they may push him to select Cornyn after all.

RELATED: 'That is bad for him': Trump hints at final endorsement in Paxton vs. Cornyn Senate runoff

John Cornyn. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Paxton then walked back his comments, stating that he would “consider” withdrawing from the race if the Senate passed the SAVE America Act.

Trump has described this piece of legislation as the Republican Party’s “No. 1 priority” ahead of the midterms, adding that if it does not pass, it could spell “big trouble” for GOP candidates.

Politico reported that Paxton’s move appeared to stall Trump’s endorsement by highlighting a shared issue between them, while also revealing the tension between the president and Senate Republican leaders, who back Cornyn. Two sources close to the White House told the news outlet that Paxton’s strategy changed the dynamics.

“I think that was a very smart strategy because it bought time. Because now, if you’re the White House or Trump, why would you now weigh in?’’ a Republican operative told Politico. “Trump has remained very steadfast that he wants this done, and that is a huge priority, and he’s getting pissed off at these members and at [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune.”

RELATED: Trump to intervene in Texas' Senate race, anoint his preferred candidate

Ken Paxton. Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An anonymous Paxton campaign aide told the news outlet that “the grassroots donor community in Texas did not believe or realize how close Trump was [to] endorsing Cornyn.”

“Once they realized that the threat was real, they went very hard in the paint,” the aide added.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!