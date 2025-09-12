Trump reveals the next 'deeply troubled' city for National Guard intervention

President Donald Trump is continuing his crime crackdown in blue cities across the country after a successful 30-day run in the nation's capital.

Trump announced he will be deploying the National Guard to Memphis, Tennessee, a crime-ridden, Democrat-run city in a deep-red state. Despite the often partisan divide on Trump's crime crackdown, the president said that both Republican Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee and Democratic Mayor Paul Young were on board with his decision.

'I would have preferred going to Chicago.'

"We're going to Memphis," Trump said on "Fox & Friends" on Friday. "Memphis is deeply troubled."

"The mayor is happy, he's a Democrat ..." Trump added. "The governor's happy. Deeply troubled. We're going to fix that just like we did Washington."

RELATED: Mainstream media turns a blind eye to vicious stabbing of young Ukrainian woman

As Trump noted, both Lee and Young seemed open to ameliorating crime in Memphis and have vowed to work alongside federal law enforcement to ensure that safety improves.

"Earlier this week, I was informed that the governor and the president were considering deploying the National Guard and other resources to Memphis," Young said in a statement. "I am committed to working to ensure any efforts strengthen our community and build on our progress."

"For months, I have been in constant communication with the Trump administration to develop a multi-phased, strategic plan to combat crime in Memphis, leveraging the full extent of both federal and state resources," Lee said in a statement.

Lee outlined the changes that will be enacted by Trump's crime crackdown with Young's support. At the same time, Young said additional funding is the most pressing issue for the crime-ridden city.

"The next phase will include a comprehensive mission with the Tennessee National Guard, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies, and we are working closely with the Trump administration to determine the most effective role for each of these agencies to best serve Memphians," Lee added.

"We agree with Governor Lee that effective support for Memphis comes through focused initiatives that deliver results like we have seen with the FBI, state troopers, and other law enforcement partnerships," Young said. "What we need most are financial resources for intervention and prevention, additional patrol officers, and case support to strengthen MPD's investigations."

RELATED: Jasmine Crockett's jaw-dropping defense of criminals: 'They literally are trying to survive'

Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images

The crime crackdown was originally expected to take aim at Chicago, Illinois, which boasts some of the highest crime rates in the country. Trump himself admitted that Chicago would have been his first pick.

"I would have preferred going to Chicago," Trump said.



Despite Trump's willingness to reach across the aisle and help crime-ridden Chicago, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois repeatedly refused the offer.

"It’s disturbing that the President is hellbent [sic] on sending troops onto America’s streets," Pritzker said in response to Trump sending the National Guard to Memphis. "Using those who serve in uniform as political props is insulting. None of this is normal."