Trump shifts Education Department functions to other federal agencies

President Donald Trump announced Friday that some of the Department of Education's remaining functions would be shifted to the Small Business Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services effective "immediately."

Earlier this month, the Education Department axed over 1,300 workers, which Secretary Linda McMahon called the "first step" toward dismantling the agency. She confirmed that Trump had directed her to shut down the Education Department.

'Those two elements will be taken out of the Department of Education.'

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order to start the elimination of the Education Department.

He called the move "very historic" and "45 years in the making."

"After 45 years, the United States spends more money on education by far than any other country and spends likewise, by far, more money per pupil, and it's not even close. But yet, we rank near the bottom of the list in terms of success," Trump stated. "Closing the Department of Education would provide children and their families the opportunity to escape a system that is failing them."

Trump announced Friday that some of the Education Department's remaining duties would be turned over to other federal agencies.

"I've decided that the SBA, the Small Business Administration headed by Kelly Loeffler, terrific person, will handle all of the student loan portfolio," Trump said.

The Education Department oversees $1.6 trillion in federally backed student loans that will now be transferred under the SBA's authority.

He noted that the federal student loan program was a "pretty complicated deal, and that's coming out of the Department of Education immediately."

"It'll be serviced much better than it has in the past," he added. "It's been a mess."

Trump also revealed that the HHS would handle programs regarding nutrition and students with special needs.

"[Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.], with the Health and Human Services Department, will be handling special needs and all the nutrition programs and everything else," Trump continued. "So I think that will work over very well."

"Those two elements will be taken out of the Department of Education," he added.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration faces a lawsuit filed last week by a group of attorneys general from 20 states and Washington, D.C. The complaint argues that Trump lacks the authority to terminate the ED.

On Thursday, Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) from California, one of the states suing the administration, said his office plans to review Trump's executive action.

"The Trump Administration knows, and even acknowledges, that the President cannot eliminate the U.S. Department of Education without Congressional approval. Yet it continues to do everything it can to destroy the Department's ability to carry out its most vital, congressionally-mandated functions – with the clearly stated 'final mission' of shuttering the Department for good," Bonta stated.

"Last week, we sued the Trump Administration over the mass firing of Department of Education workers – another step in its end goal of dismantling the Department from within. And we will continue to take all necessary legal action to protect the rights of students in California and across the nation," he added.