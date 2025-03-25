United Airlines flight from LA to China forced to turn around mid-flight because pilot made 'embarrassing' mistake

A United Airlines flight from California to China was forced to turn around mid-flight because the pilot made the egregious mistake of forgetting to bring his passport, according to reports.

A United Airlines flight departed from Los Angeles International Airport just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. United Flight UA 198 was flying from LAX to Shanghai, China.

'How could someone mess up this badly at work?'

However, the pilot reportedly realized that he had forgotten to bring his passport on the international flight to China.

Radar shows the airliner traveling over the Pacific Ocean before making a U-turn and flying back to California.

Two hours into the flight, the plane had to turn around and divert to the San Francisco International Airport, according to CNN.

Citing a statement from United Airlines, NBC News reported that the "pilot on the flight did not have their passport."

“We arranged for a new crew to take our customers to their destination that evening," United stated.

Yang Shuhan — a Chinese passenger aboard the flight — told CNN that the pilot sounded “frustrated” while announcing on the intercom that he “forgot (his) passport.”

Data on FlightAware.com showed the plane landing in San Francisco shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“Your flight diverted to San Francisco due to an unexpected crew-related issue requiring a new crew,” a United Airlines spokesperson stated, according to travel site View from the Wing. “Once they arrive, we’ll get you back on your way to Shanghai as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for this disruption and appreciate your patience.”

The failed flight touched down in Shanghai approximately six hours behind schedule. The New York Post reported that passengers were provided with "$15 meal vouchers and compensation."

There were 257 passengers and 13 crew members onboard the United airliner.

Alleged travelers on the plane vented on social media regarding the rerouted flight.

An alleged passenger wrote on the X social media platform, "UA 198 diverted to SFO because the pilot forgot his passport? Now stuck 6+ hours. Completely unacceptable. United, what compensation are you offering for this total mishandling?”

United Airlines replied, “Hi there. We sincerely apologize for this unexpected travel disruption."

An alleged passenger reportedly said on the Chinese social networking platform Rednote, "How could someone mess up this badly at work?"

Shukor Yusof — founder of Singapore-based Endau Analytics, an advisory company for the aviation industry — called the "absent-mindedness" mistake “embarrassing” and “unacceptable” for a prominent international airline like United Airlines, adding that it “shows a lack of discipline.”

A reported traveler told CNN, “I’m feeling pretty frustrated. Because of the delay, I have to reschedule all my plans for Monday, which is really inconvenient.”

