Usha Vance tangles with the New York Times — and literally brings receipts

Second lady Usha Vance had a humorous rejoinder to a fashion critic politicizing her pregnancy style in the New York Times.

The vice president's wife was the subject of fashion scrutiny over the dress she wore and how it related to the "paradigm-shifting" politics of the administration.

Fashion critic Vanessa Friedman described Vance's 'stretchy coral dress that hugs her stomach' before launching full-bore into the deep end.

Vance responded by ridiculing the attempt to find deep political significance in her fashion choices.

"Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can’t wait to hear what the New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks!" she joked in the post on the X platform.

"In the meantime, enjoy my pregnancy fashion (or lack thereof) and a good story with your kids," she added, with a video link to a storybook reading with her husband.

New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman described Vance's "stretchy coral dress that hugs her stomach" before launching full-bore into the deep end.

"That three such prominent women in the MAGA movement were pregnant at pretty much the same time was, indubitably, a coincidence. But for an administration that has such an intuitive and strategic understanding of the power of aesthetics that an unspoken dress code in which men outfit themselves in the image of the president has developed, it has also become a telling one," Friedman wrote.

"Together, the women have created a notably consistent, and somewhat paradigm-shifting, picture of the White House’s family and fertility platform," she added.

Vance also posted the receipt proving she paid $8.75 for the bright coral-colored Old Navy dress — on sale from $49.99 to $12.49 and reduced further with a discount.

Paradigms have rarely been shifted at such bargain prices.

RELATED: White House hammers Jen Psaki over comments on Usha Vance: 'Circle back on that, moron'

In this round, the second lady easily knocked out the Gray Lady.

Vance announced in January her pregnancy with the couple's fourth child. The baby will be the first to be born to a sitting vice president.

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