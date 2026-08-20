Viral video shows high school soccer player BEAT DOWN opponent before chaos erupts — and police are investigating

A viral video of a high school soccer player's alleged attack on another player in South Dakota led to a police investigation.

The match between the Brookings High School Bobcats and Rapid City Central Cobblers spiraled into chaos after one player retaliated against another for a defensive play.

The viral video of the incident garnered over 18 million views on the X platform.

The game was being streamed online as the incident unfolded just before the end of the first half on Friday.

A Cobblers player shoves the Bobcats player out of bounds onto the ground and then kicks him in the back before raining punches down on the boy.

The recipient of the blows tries to shield his face as other players and adults run toward them to break up the beating.

A second later, another Bobcats player rushes in and starts punching as well.

The Cobblers player was issued a red card violation and ejected from the game. According to league rules, he will have to undergo sportsmanship training.

He might also face criminal charges.

Brookings Police Chief Michael Drake told KELO-TV that police were investigating the incident and would interview more than a hundred witnesses. They are also reviewing at numerous videos beyond the viral footage.

The viral video of the incident garnered over 18 million views on the X platform.

The Rapid City Area School District released a statement about the incident to Dakota News Now.

"Rapid City Area Schools is aware of an incident involving a player from Central High School’s soccer program and players from another South Dakota team during a soccer match," read the statement.

"We expect all students to demonstrate respect, sportsmanship, and appropriate behavior at all times, both on and off the field," the district added. "We do not condone behavior that does not meet these expectations. Appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with RCAS policies and procedures."

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The South Dakota High School Athletic Association also released a statement calling the incident "unacceptable" and said it was cooperating with school officials.

"In general, disciplinary actions beyond our general ejection policy are worked through more on the school side, and Rapid City Central is currently doing that within the framework of their own training rules and district policies," the statement read. "They will keep us up to date on that work and we will support them in whatever is needed."

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