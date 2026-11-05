'It's horrific': Wisconsin high school official arrested for allegedly possessing child porn

A high school official in Wisconsin was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to police.

Thomas William Johnson, 51, worked as a district administrator of Union Grove High School before he was arrested by the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

'There's no excuse for it; it's horrific. This is the type of thing we do not need around our students.'

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office referred the investigation to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 27.

Investigators executed the search warrant at Johnson's home on 52nd Street in Kenosha County on Wednesday and arrested the administrator.

They seized several electronic devices during the search.

Investigators submitted two counts of possession of child pornography for consideration by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Johnson was booked into the Kenosha County Jail on Wednesday at 7:21 a.m., according to jail records.

He has not been formally charged yet.

Parents at the high school were outraged by the allegations.

"You can't have this sort of thing, period. There's no excuse for it; it's horrific. This is the type of thing we do not need around our students," parent Richard Lesniak said to WISN-TV.

"It's even worse that it's someone that works with children," parent Jan Wilkening said.

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"The protection of children is one of the most serious responsibilities of law enforcement. Allegations involving the sexual exploitation of children demand a thorough, deliberate, and impartial investigation," Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner said in a statement.

"Our detectives will continue to follow the evidence wherever it leads, and we will work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure this matter is addressed through the appropriate legal process," he added. "Anyone who exploits children must be held accountable under the law.”

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