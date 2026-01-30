Woke nurse who allegedly vowed to deny treatment to MAGA patients is no longer licensed in Florida

A nurse in Florida who allegedly said he would refuse to administer anesthesia to conservative patients is no longer registered in the state.

Erik Martindale appeared to post on his Facebook account, “I will not perform anesthesia for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education. I own all of my businesses and I can refuse anyone!”

'Healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty.'

Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of the comments in a post on X, calling for him to be immediately fired and stripped of his license.

After facing backlash online, Martindale claimed that his Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram accounts had been “hacked.” Libs of TikTok disputed his claim, sharing another screenshot of a post Martindale apparently made on his Threads account.

“I will not perform anesthesia on any surgeries for registered Republicans,” the Threads post read.

“Erik is now claiming his FB and IG were hacked. There’s a slight problem. It was on threads too. Was your threads also hacked Erik?? Lmao,” Libs of TikTok wrote. “Nobody is buying this Erik. We have all the receipts!”

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

As of Friday morning, all of Martindale’s social media accounts appeared to be deactivated.

On Thursday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced, “Effective today, Erik Martindale is no longer a registered nurse in Florida.”

“Healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve,” Uthmeier added.

James Uthmeier. Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

The Florida Department of Health website shows that Martindale’s license was voluntarily relinquished. The department notes that such action “does not constitute discipline.”

The Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment regarding whether Martindale’s license was surrendered or revoked. Blaze News was unable to contact Martindale for a statement.

Last week, Uthmeier announced that Florida had revoked Lexie Lawler’s ability to practice nursing in the state after she posted a video on social media wishing a life-altering birth injury on White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

