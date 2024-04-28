Wynonna Judd's daughter avoids prostitution charge, but pleads guilty to other counts for indecent public incident

Wynonna Judd’s daughter avoided a prostitution charge, but did plead guilty to other charges stemming from an alleged incident in Alabama, where she allegedly exposed her breasts and refused to comply with police officers.

Grace Pauline Kelley — Judd's daughter — had been charged with three misdemeanors, including soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure, and obstructing governmental operations in connection with the alleged incident on April 5, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelley, 27, appeared at the Millbrook Municipal Court on Thursday. The prostitution charge was dismissed, and the indecent exposure charge was reduced to the lesser offense of lewd conduct.

Millbrook County Municipal Court Judge Bradley Erdahl sentenced Kelly to 60 days in the Elmore County jail and $1,122 in fines and court costs on a charge of obstructing government operations, court records stated.

Kelley was purportedly given credit for time served in jail and was ordered to serve the remaining days of her 60-day sentence. She had been

Kelley exposed "her breast, buttocks, and genitals" at the busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, according to arrest records. Judd's daughter allegedly refused to identify herself when officers reportedly attempted to arrest her and she refused to comply with the commands of police.

Kelley's public defender, David Musgrove, told Fox News that "the family would like to deal with the situation privately."



"The most serious charges against my client were dismissed," Musgrove said. "The judge was fair with her, and she comported herself well in the courtroom and was polite and respectful with the judge and with the police officers. I expect she will be released before too long."

Wynonna Judd, 59, allegedly did not make an appearance at Kelley's hearing.

As Blaze News previously reported, Kelley allegedly said her mother would not answer her phone calls.

"I think she’s blocked my number," Kelley previously told the New York Post.

Kelley continued, "She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s***."

Kelley has had previous brushes with the law.

In 2017, Kelley pleaded guilty to manufacturing, delivery, sale, and possession of methamphetamine.

In August 2021, she was arrested for a probation violation stemming from a 2016 possession of meth arrest, according to media reports.

In May 2023, Kelley was reportedly arrested on charges that she violated an order of protection and restraining order and violation of parole.

