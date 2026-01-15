'You're a left-wing hack!' Karoline Leavitt rips journalist over 'biased' ICE claims

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt torched a "left-wing" reporter who challenged the administration's defense of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Niall Stanage, a White House columnist for The Hill, asked Leavitt to defend Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's remarks claiming ICE is "doing everything correctly." Stanage pointed to the shooting of Renee Good that has engulfed the media, as well as deaths and alleged improper detainments over the last year.

'You should be reporting on the facts.'

"Secretary Noem spoke to the media and she said, among other things, that they are doing everything correctly," Stanage said. "32 people died in ICE custody last year, 170 U.S. citizens were detained by ICE, and Renee Good was shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent. How does that equate to them doing everything correctly?"

"Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?" Leavitt returned.

"You're a left-wing hack. You're not a reporter. You're posing in this room as a journalist... You and the people in the media who have such biases but fake like you're a journalist — you shouldn't even be sitting in that seat."

Leavitt sparred with Stanage, noting that he intentionally withheld figures that outline successful deportations of illegal aliens and the removal of violent criminals from America.

"Because an ICE agent acted recklessly," Stanage replied.

"Oh, okay! So you're a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion," Leavitt said.

"You're a left-wing hack! You're not a reporter. You're posing in this room as a journalist, and it's so clear by the premise of your question."

"You and the people in the media who have such biases but fake like you're a journalist, you shouldn't even be sitting in that seat. But you're pretending like you're a journalist, but you're a left-wing activist, and the question that you just raised and your answer proves your bias. You should be reporting on the facts."

Leavitt grilled Stanage for failing to name the innocent Americans who were killed by illegal aliens, doubling down and defending ICE's role in deporting violent criminals.

"Do you have the numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens who ICE is trying to remove from this country? I bet you don't," Leavitt said. "I bet you didn't even read up on those stories. I bet you never even read about Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray or all of the innocent Americans who were killed at the hands of illegal aliens in this country."

"The brave men and women of ICE are doing everything in their power to remove those heinous individuals and make our communities safer. And shame on people like you in the media who have a crooked view and have a biased view and pretend like you're a real honest journalist."

