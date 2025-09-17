Strange man who falsely claimed to have shot Charlie Kirk has been charged with possessing child sex abuse material

A 71-year-old man who falsely claimed to have shot conservative activist Charlie Kirk and distracted police immediately after the shooting has been charged with possessing child sex abuse material.

The bizarre twist was reported by the Utah County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday after police searched George Zinn's phone during an investigation following the scene he caused at the shooting.

'Agents did see several images on the phone of prepubescent girls scantily dressed.'

Video from the shooting showed Zinn being dragged away by police as he yells, "Shoot me!" as his pants fall to the ground.

He later allegedly admitted to investigators that he was trying to distract the police to help the real shooter escape. Zinn is known for crashing numerous political and entertainment events in the Salt Lake City area.

The Utah Department of Public Safety had said he was released but charged with obstruction of justice.

On Monday, police said they discovered more than 20 "graphic" images of child sex abuse on his phone. He was allegedly sharing the images with other parties.

“Those agents did see several images on the phone of prepubescent girls scantily dressed,” the sheriff's office said.

Zinn was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Law enforcement officials arrested Tyler Robinson for the killing of Kirk and released evidence that included text messages allegedly made by the suspect confessing to the crime.

Funeral arrangements for Kirk are scheduled for Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

