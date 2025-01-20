Alexander Vindman's wife feels betrayed, furious that Biden didn't give her husband a pardon: 'He wasn't offered s**t'

Rachel Vindman – the wife of Alexander Vindman – said she feels betrayed by the Biden administration because her husband did not receive a pardon, like other people who assisted Democrats during the one term of now-former President Joe Biden.

On Monday morning during the final hours of his presidency, Biden handed out pre-emptive pardons to Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, and the January 6 committee, including Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Adam Schiff.

'I cannot begin to describe the level of betrayal and hurt I feel.'

However, an 11th-hour pardon was not offered to Trump impeachment witness retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

Upon hearing that her husband was not given a blanket pardon, Rachel Vindman lashed out by writing on the Threads social media app: "Breaking: My husband is on a list of enemies and they talk about him all the time but he wasn’t offered s**t."

The wife continued, "Whatever happens to my family, know this: No pardons were offered or discussed. I cannot begin to describe the level of betrayal and hurt I feel."

A commenter asked Rachel why her husband didn't request a pardon from Biden, and she replied, "Where did you hear Alex didn’t request a pardon? Do you know me? Also, there is wide reporting many who received pardons were surprised and didn’t request them."

When asked if her husband engaged in any illegal activity that would require a pardon, Rachel responded, "Neither did anyone else who was pardoned."

In September, liberal activist Rachel Vindman mocked President Trump regarding the second assassination attempt against him, which was met with outrage.

Initially, Mrs. Vindman said she would not delete the insensitive post on the X social media platform. However, Vindman bent the knee, deleted the offensive material, and began using Threads and Bluesky instead of X.

As Blaze News reported on Monday, Biden issued an unconditional pardon for several members of his family in the final minutes of his presidency. Biden issued blanket pardons for his brother James and his wife, Sara; his sister, Valerie, and her husband, John Owens; and his brother Francis.

"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense," Biden said in a statement.

Last month, Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden for tax and gun crimes as well as other possible crimes for which he was not charged, despite previously vowing not to do so.

On Friday, Biden commuted the prison sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug offenses, marking the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history.

