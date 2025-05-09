Florida woman mauled to death in 'thrashing' alligator attack during canoe trip as husband tried to fight off massive beast

A Florida woman was attacked and killed by an alligator while sailing on a canoe on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

A husband and wife were canoeing in a 14-foot boat in approximately two and a half feet of water at the mouth of Tiger Creek near Lake Kissimmee, Florida.

'Gator grabbed her out of the canoe. He tried to fight the gator off. We're at the last place he saw her.'

Suddenly, the canoe drifted over a large alligator.

Citing officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, ABC News reported, "The gator thrashed and tipped the canoe over, throwing both the husband and wife into the water."

The fish and wildlife officials said 61-year-old Cynthia Diekema of Polk County landed on top of the alligator. The husband reportedly attempted to stop the alligator attack but was unfortunately unsuccessful.

WKMG-TV obtained the radio transmission from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, which indicates that the victim's husband attempted in vain to fight off the massive animal.

"Gator grabbed her out of the canoe," a deputy can be heard saying in the audio. "He tried to fight the gator off. We're at the last place he saw her. He left the paddle here where he last saw her at."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office helicopter, PCSO deputies, marine units, and an alligator trapper were dispatched to the scene, the commission said.

Wildlife officials revealed on Tuesday that trappers had recovered an 11-foot-4-inch alligator matching the length description of the gator involved in the fatal attack. Trappers also recovered a second alligator, up to 11 feet in length.

Diekema's body has since been recovered.

The FWC launched a full investigation into the animal attack.

Roger Young — the executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission — called Diekema's death a "devastating loss" during a press conference on Wednesday.

Young noted, "While alligator attacks resulting in fatalities are extremely rare, this tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the powerful wildlife that share our natural spaces."

Young said of the victim's friends and family, "Our heartfelt prayers go out to them. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy."

This is the second alligator attack in the area since March. A woman suffered an alligator bite on her arm while kayaking on a canal between Tiger Lake and Kissimmee Lake.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission urges the public to "never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water."

You can watch a local WTSP-TV newscast on the fatal alligator attack here.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up!