Tim Walz – 'the first white man to ever have benefited as a DEI hire in the United States of America.'

Democrats may find themselves in a bit of a pickle this election season with a specific voting bloc — white males. Surely we don’t need to explain why.

Perhaps that’s at least one of the reasons Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz as her running mate. His “almost over-the-top parody of a Middle American white guy,” as Jeremy Carl put it in his recent article , is an attempt to soften the undeniable blow the left has dealt white men.

Jill Savage, the “Blaze News Tonight” panel, and special guest and BlazeTV host of “The Liz Wheeler Show” Liz Wheeler discuss the phenomenon that is Tim Walz.

“It's pretty insane, actually, if you analyze exactly why Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz,” says Liz, adding that Harris missed an opportunity by not picking Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, and the state that, according to a recent report from the Economist, has “the highest chance of being the state that decides the outcome of this election.”

“She chose not to pick Josh Shapiro because he's Jewish. ... She instead kowtowed to the radical anti-Semitic wing of the Democratic Party — you know the guys that are all outside of the DNC right now — the ones that look like a foreign army and not like protesters,” she says.

Liz says her producer humorously called Walz “the first white man to ever have benefited as a DEI hire in the United States of America.”

And it’s true.

“He was picked solely because he is radical enough in his policies that Kamala Harris understands a fellow communist, recognizes one when she sees one, but also because it is an essentially racially motivated effort to portray Tim Walz as your kind of doofy midwestern white dad in hopes that white people in the Midwest, where Kamala Harris needs to win votes ... will look at him and be like, ‘Oh hey, he looks like me. I guess I'll vote for Kamala Harris,”’ Liz explains.

“The word that comes to mind is self-hating,” says Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson.

Given the left’s “anti-white politics with their relentless focus on 'white privilege' and their push for affirmative action, DEI, and other racially discriminatory policies,” to accuse Tim Walz of self-hatred stands to reason.

“He is white, so that means he's self-hating in some way or at least he pretends to hate himself or his heritage in order to garner votes,” Peterson suggests.

Liz thinks Walz’s hatred reaches far beyond just white people, however.

“I would dub him anti-humanity,” she says, pointing to Walz’s stance on abortion and transgenderism and his obvious proclivity for communism and Marxism.

To hear the rest of the conversation, watch the clip above.

