Texas woman UNDER FIRE after confronting Muslims in public — justified or too far?

A video has gone viral after a Texas woman was filmed telling a Muslim to leave the country in a grocery store. While the left believes the woman was in the wrong — and promptly got her fired from her job — BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t so sure she agrees.

“Get the f**k out of here. You’re really not welcome in this state or this country,” the woman is shown saying in the viral clip.

“You are wearing scrubs,” the Muslim fired back.

“It doesn’t matter. What matters is that you worship a terrorist who is a warlord, a pedophile, and Islam is a terrorist organization, not a religion,” the woman replied.

“Yeah, because you’re not educated about it,” the Muslim said.

“I’m very educated on this subject. ... This is not a Muslim country. This is a Christian country,” the woman answered.

“You need to go back to your Islamic country where you came from. Everybody’s aware of why you’re here. So don’t think that we don’t know, and don’t think you’re going to get away with it.”

“I would invite you to show me the lie,” Gonzales comments.

“If our politicians in this country were honest, if they were honest, and they were not bought and paid for, they would be saying the exact same thing. Islam is a terrorist organization, not a religion. It is a terrorist ideology, not a religion. It is organized terror,” she explains.

“Islam is antithetical to our founding principles. And they’ve come to conquer and terrorize. And by the way, by the way, don’t take it from me, Sara Gonzales. Take it from them. Straight from the horse’s mouth,” she continues, before playing a clip of a Muslim explaining their faith.

“We’re commanded to terrorize the disbelievers. And this is a religion like I said. The Quran says very clearly in the Arabic language, ‘Torhibuna.’ This means, ‘Terrorize them.’ It’s a command from Allah,” the man in the clip said.

“We are seeing the direct result of mass Muslim immigration play out over in the U.K., where they have just dropped a report that you will have nightmares about if you read,” Gonzales says, referring to the recent "Rape Gang Inquiry Report."

“The government over there covered it up because they were too scared of being called a mean name because they were too scared of admitting that this mass migration policy was bad,” she continues.

“We have Muslims saying what they want to do. We have in their written books exactly what the plan is. We have history to show us exactly their path. We have what’s happening in the U.K. as an example, as a blueprint of what they will do,” she adds.

And despite all of that, the left still wants to let them in.

“Somehow, someway, the left still can’t help themselves. They still can’t help themselves because, you know, facts hurt their feelings,” Gonzales says.

“And they didn’t like that this woman was spitting facts,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.