Jason Whitlock: Deion Sanders dodges accountability, and Stephen A. takes affirmative action to avoid it

Instead of taking accountability, men like Deion Sanders and Stephen A. Smith, Jason Whitlock argues, would rather find someone else to blame.

On "Fearless," Whitlock puts the Colorado football coach and ESPN personality on what he calls the “Mount Rushmore of entitlement,” accusing both men of deflecting criticism instead of owning their mistakes.

“Stephen A. Smith put out some, I mean, just really hard-to-understand, ridiculous video about the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA and how the WNBA wasn’t prepared because they ... didn’t have an arena big enough to host the WNBA Finals,” Whitlock explains.

“And he’s ranting and raving ... but then he turns it into something about himself and critics and apologizing and making mistakes, and he turned it into the mistakes that he’s been making, and the apologies he’s been making are proof of how good he is or how righteous he is,” he continues.

This attitude is why Smith, Whitlock says, belongs on the “Mount Rushmore of entitlement” alongside Deion Sanders.

“Deion, in their last game two weeks ago against Texas Tech, made coaching blunder after coaching blunder. His team looked unprepared. Deion looked unprepared. They lost their third straight game to Texas Tech,” Whitlock explains.

Sanders took two weeks to give a press conference, which Whitlock notes didn’t help.

“With two weeks of preparation, he could offer no explanations for anything,” Whitlock says.

“It’s been reported, and Deion copped to it, that someone on the Colorado coaching staff or players left their playbook at the team hotel and Texas Tech fans found it. Deion had no explanation for that two weeks ago,” he explains.

“I’ve been around coaches my entire life. Losing your playbook is not an option,” he says.

“He won’t take responsibility for it. He won’t be held accountable for it,” he adds.

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