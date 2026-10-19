Jason Whitlock slams mother who was caught twerking just weeks after son’s unexplained, tragic death

A mother’s grief is deeply personal — but a video of Christine Wells Wonsley twerking at a remembrance celebration for her 18-year-old son, Nolan Wells, is only conjuring more questions about her motives following his death.

“In late August, they celebrated his birthday and had a remembrance party, I believe, at her home or some home of a family member,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says. "And someone has leaked the video that we’re playing right now of her dancing and twerking and celebrating with, I don’t know, a dozen women or so.”

This video, he says, “does not look like a mother … mourning the death of her son.”

“This to me is not a good look,” he continues. “And I know a lot of people will say, ‘Hey … she can dance ... that’s not disrespectful to the remembrance of her son.’ And I get the whole ‘everybody grieves differently’ crowd.”

“But your 18-year-old son drowns, you believe he was murdered, and you’re having a remembrance six, seven weeks later for his birthday and you’re twerking. It’s not a good look in my opinion. It’s significant, in my opinion,” he adds.

April Chapman agrees, noting that in the beginning, she had “wanted to give this woman the benefit of the doubt.”

“But very early on, I made it clear and apparent that connecting with Al Sharpton and Ben Crump and then looking at the race grievance cartel and the character of the people that are screaming justice for Nolan Wells, it told me a lot about the underlying character and disposition of who these people were,” she tells Whitlock.

“And then you see this video,” she adds.

The video, Chapman explains, was given to journalist Sarah Fields by someone who was at the party, “who is now seeing for themselves that this person is a fraud.”

“This woman is playing in our face. She is not grieving,” she says.

“Now, many of us really are grieving in the sense that Nolan Wells, by any stretch of the imagination, and from observation, seemed to be a very good kid,” she continues.

However, every mother whom Chapman has spoken to has said that she wouldn’t “be able to pick [herself] up off the floor.”

“‘I wouldn’t be able to do all these interviews. I would be in a state of depression and just grief because I’m trying to figure out what happened to my son,’” she recalls them saying.

“And then we see a video like this,” she adds.

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