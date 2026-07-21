A ‘tribute’ or the best choice? Lindsey Graham’s Senate seat becomes a family heirloom.

Following the sudden passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) has officially appointed Graham's younger sister, Darline Graham, to finish out the remainder of his term in Washington.

The decision is backed by an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

“I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social.

However, BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t sure that a U.S. Senate seat is something to be passed down as a "tribute.”

“I don’t want a fabulous tribute to Lindsey Graham. It should be somebody who would make a great senator. If she’s the one, that’s fine,” he says. “But is she the one?”

“Conservative, smart, capable. That’s what you want. ... It wasn’t Lindsey’s seat to own and then hand off to a family member,” he adds.

“Well, it kind of was,” Jeff Fisher argues.

“That’s the way those Senate seats have been. That’s why John Cornyn was so shocked that he got booted,” Fisher continues.

“That’s the way we treat it, but it’s not that way. It’s not that way. And we need to stop treating it as such,” Gray says.

And in a speech, Gov. McMaster announced the appointment of Darline to Graham’s seat.

“Today under the law, it’s my duty to and honor to name someone to serve in the place of this irresistible man — this irreplaceable man,” the governor said, correcting himself.

“Lindsey took care of his little sister in years long departed. It’s my honor to ask his little sister, Darline Graham, to finish his work for him now,” he added.

“So, I guess she’s got a duty to serve,” Gray comments, adding, “but he never said anything about her being the best candidate for that position.”

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