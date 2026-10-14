For 13 days it ‘wasn’t illegal’ — then Jane Doe's story flipped

In the viral Cornell 7 case, a series of text messages have drawn ire regarding how the alleged sexual encounter at Cornell University was initially described — and how the woman’s account changed nearly two weeks later.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray calls it “a crazy story.”

“I’ve kind of avoided talking about it, because what do you say about it? … I mean, it’s such a risque story from start to finish. It’s hard to even know what to say about it. But there was a little incident involving a woman and a bunch of men,” he says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“And initially, supposedly, according to her even, it was all consensual,” he adds.

Gray explains that originally, one of the accused was texting “Jane Doe” and apologized for things getting “a little out of control.”

“And she was basically telling him not to worry about it. It was all fine,” Gray says, noting that in the text messages, she even called what happened “not illegal.”

“And if I’m not mistaken, rape is illegal. So it apparently wasn’t that,” he continues.

“She said a lot of things that would seem to exonerate them, but then, as time went on, she started feeling differently about it. And I’m guessing she got some heat from people around her. I don’t know,” he adds.

In one exchange, Newell tells Jane Doe, “You’re an amazing person and I genuinely hope you’re not catching as much heat from this as we are. We’ve been shutting down any stories we’ve heard, but again, I’m so sorry.”

Jane Doe responded “Ah, Jonathan, I really appreciate this text. My memory's super clouded too. I think we were all way too freaking drunk and high.”

Thirteen days later, Jane Doe’s story flipped when she claimed that “90% of the night was not consensual.”

“But did she say ‘no’? We don’t even know that because they were all drunk and on ketamine. And now, I guess that releases anybody from any responsibility whatsoever if you’ve taken ketamine or you’re drunk,” Gray comments.

“There’s no personal responsibility on your part because you’re the one who took it. So now, you can use that as an excuse for everything that transpired afterward.”

“No means no, we all agree with that. But we don’t even know that she ever said no,” he adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.