‘Hands off our f**king vote’: Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo warn of election fraud

Despite refusing to work with Republicans on a bipartisan bill for election integrity, Democrats are sounding the alarm about election integrity.

And Hollywood celebrity Mark Ruffalo is leading the charge.

“Now we need to be on guard for what we may not see coming: Elon,” Ruffalo began.

“That’s the cybersecurity of these elections. And while I’m not an expert, I’ve been talking to experts, and the one thing I’ve heard repeatedly is that there is a vulnerability of the votes when they’re transferred from the polling places to the county headquarters and then to the state,” he continued.

“Now that’s three times those tallies are being transferred over the internet … over our phones. We know that these systems are vulnerable,” he added.

“Oh, I thought it was ludicrous to even bring it up,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray laughs.

“Then when the Republicans are in power, then they flip and then it goes back and then, I mean, stop,” executive producer Keith Malinak says.

“He just made Trump’s point on the voting process,” Gray adds.

"So they should be able to get together and have a bipartisan solution on fixing our voting system,” Malink agrees. “Hey, how’s that Save Act coming?”

But Ruffalo wasn’t done.

“We’ve got to run to January,” he said passionately to the crowd. “We’ve got to make sure our people get seated. They're going to try and stop them. They’re going to try and stop us. They’re going to try and stop us from taking our country back. And we’re not going to let them.”

“Trump, we’re not letting ya,” he added, before yelling, “Hands off our f**king vote.”

And Ruffalo wasn’t the only one, as Robert De Niro also got behind the podium to make a similar, angry statement.

“When masked and armed ICE thugs stalk our polling places, what do we say to them? Keep your f**king hands off our vote,” DeNiro said. “And when that coward, that piece of s**t, Donald Trump, tries to take our voice and power away, what do we tell him?”

“Hands off our vote,” he yelled.

Gray isn’t having it, calling both Ruffalo and DeNiro, “Despicable buffoons.”

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