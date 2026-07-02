Hillary Clinton’s shocking admission about Trump’s plan: ‘First moment of honesty in her entire life’

In a moment few saw coming, Hillary Clinton offered shocking praise for President Trump’s proposed framework for Gaza — calling it a viable path toward regional stability and reconstruction.

“I’m going to say something positive about Trump,” Clinton began.

“Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza is actually a pathway to security for Israel, reconstruction for Gaza, and the possibility of self-determination, however defined, for the Palestinians. There are a lot of people who, you know, reject it because Trump did it. But it’s the only game in town. There’s nothing else,” she explained.

“I really believe if we took this 20-point plan, which starts with, you know, the disarmament of Hamas, a huge important step yet to be accomplished, but took all of the 20 points so that it wasn’t just disarm Hamas, and you know, maybe do some reconstruction, and you know, build some resorts on the coast,” she continued.

"But if you really took the whole approach that is embodied in the 20-point plan, and I know there are people who are working to try to move forward on that, there is a glimmer of a possible path forward,” she added.

“That might be the first moment of honesty in her entire life,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“The fact that she even read all 20 points, much less is able to compliment them,” executive producer Keith Malinak says.

“That’s a big moment for Hillary Clinton,” he adds.

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