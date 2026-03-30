Is MAGA or radical Islam a bigger threat? Street interviewer recounts INSANE answers.

A recent set of man-on-the-street-style interviews conducted by conservative Kaitlin Bennett in Tampa, Florida, yielded alarming results — as many of them shared that they would feel more comfortable standing next to someone shouting “Allahu Akbar” than someone in a MAGA hat.

“The good news is that we were actually filming for three hours, but we still managed to get 30 minutes of liberals saying Donald Trump and Trump supporters of MAGA were worse,” Bennett tells BlazeTV host Pat Gray on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“I have 30 minutes of this on my YouTube channel, Liberty Hangout. And a woman literally goes, ‘I’m a Democrat, so I definitely feel I, you know, can relate more to radical Islamists.’ ... She said it out loud. That’s their entire thing right now,” she explains.

Bennett took to the streets of Tampa while the city was celebrating St. Patrick’s day, which worked in her favor.

“I’ve always found the best way to engage with people on a topic like this is to go up with them and say something completely unrelated,” she says, noting that asking everyone where St. Patrick was from helped to break the ice before the questions got more political.

“Then they answer, and I get them hooked,” she explains.

“Most people just walked away. Most people, actually, when they see a camera, they do have a little bit of awareness of, like, ‘Don’t open your mouth,’” she says, though she notes that the woman who related more to radical Islamists justified her position with the fact that “she’s gay.”

“For a lesbian to say that she has more in common with radical Islam than MAGA supporters, when they would literally kill her, it’s so ignorant. It’s just sheer, unadulterated ignorance,” Gray says, shocked.

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