Is Newsom-AOC the Democrats’ best shot in 2028?

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The pair may prove Trump's point about the Democrats' lack of a 'deep bench.'
Donald Trump says Democrats don't have a "deep bench" of future leaders. BlazeTV host Pat Gray believes the party's 2028 speculation isn't exactly proving him wrong — especially one of the most likely contenders, Gavin Newsom.
In a recent interview, Newsom attempted to sound reflective and statesmanlike when discussing his political future — but BlazeTV host Pat Gray and his panel aren’t buying it.
“That moment will arrive when it arrives. You’ll know it,” Newsom said.
“It, you know, sort of hits you, not just here,” he continued, pointing to his head, “it hits you here,” he added, pointing to his chest.
Newsom went on with an incoherent sentence that included “congruency” and “there’s no such thing as a deadline.”
“What did he say?” executive producer Keith Malinak asks, confused.
“He’s trying to sound like he’s, you know, intelligent,” Gray says. “And, as usual, comes off the opposite.”
Jeff Fisher notes that AOC is also attempting to “sound more presidential,” before rolling a clip of the congresswoman saying, “like, whatever.”
“Newsom-AOC 2028,” Malinak says.
“She wants to be president; she doesn’t want to be vice president,” Fisher says. “So Newsom isn’t going to be her vice president.”
“She would ... take that spot on the ticket,” Malinak disagrees.
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