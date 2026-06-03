Joe Biden mental fitness questions return after new interview

Despite plenty of video footage showing former President Joe Biden stumbling through basic sentences and forgetting where those sentences were going, Jill Biden is once again dismissing concerns about his cognitive fitness.

In a recent interview on CBS with Rita Braver, Jill claimed more than once that Biden was “fine” when asked about his frequent gaffes.

“But what if that had happened during a meeting with foreign leaders or something like that?” Braver asked the first lady.

“I don’t know how to answer that,” Jill responded.

“Yeah, because you can’t answer that,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray chimes in on “Pat Gray Unleashed.” “He should not have been president is the only answer to that.”

“Next time you steal the presidency, make sure it’s someone with a pulse,” executive producer Keith Malinak adds.

Braver also pointed out that while “President Biden had said that he would never pardon his son,” he then pardoned him.

“Did you urge the president to think again about that?” the reporter asked.

“Well, you know, Joe said in the beginning, ‘I won’t pardon Hunter. I won’t pardon Hunter.’ And then the Justice Department changed, and I think that the process was not fair to Hunter,” Jill answered.

Jill was also asked about Biden’s mental decline, with the reporter asking, “Did you ever see signs that he was falling into cognitive decline?”

“No, no,” she answered.

Malinak isn’t amused by Jill’s claim, commenting, “You’re a liar.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.