Pat Gray calls out GOP’s ‘Biden script’ as senator defends Mitch McConnell’s fitness

When Joe Biden’s age and mental fitness was questioned, Democrats would brush it aside with reassurances that the former president was better than ever.

Now, Republican Senator Thom Tillis (N.C.) is running the same cover for Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“Mitch McConnell is retiring this year. I ran into Mitch. The difference between the Biden situation and the Mitch situation is, I’ve had conversations with Mitch. That man’s brain is as sharp as it ever is,” Tillis claimed in an interview on MS NOW.

“His body’s failing him because he’s had a lifelong struggle with polio,” he added.

“You’ve got to be kidding,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments. “I love how these childhood diseases come back up as a convenient excuse for what’s going on now.”

“Like it did with Biden stuttering,” he adds.

Tillis went on to say that he met with McConnell “a couple of weeks ago” and asked him how he was doing.

“He spent probably less than 30 seconds talking about that, and he immediately jumped to, ‘What are we going to do to help Ukraine? What are we going to do to save the Senate and keep the filibuster?’”

“Does that sound like a man who’s not prepared to actually finish out his term?” he asked.

“Thom Tillis is doing the exact same thing Democrats did with Biden,” Gray comments. “That’s amazing.”

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