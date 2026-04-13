Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’  claims it costs $400,000 A YEAR for child care — Pat Gray loses it

“The View” is back in the headlines for spewing more ignorant nonsense.

During a discussion reacting to conservative activist Isabel Brown's comments at CPAC, where she encouraged young women to have more children, Sunny Hostin said it was "reckless" to encourage people to have kids during the current economic climate.

“I think it's just really reckless to be suggesting that people should have children when you now know in this country there's this affordability crisis,” Hostin began.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray says just this statement alone is “outrageous.”

“It's reckless to suggest people have children? Are you kidding me?” he asks in shock. “We're already below replacement level right now ... so do you want America to just disappear eventually?”

But Hostin wasn’t done.

“For a two-person household, a married household, you need over $400,000 for child care — over $400,000. Most people don't make over $400,000,” she continued, accusing Brown of “advocating for people to be born into poverty, people not being able to feed those children, people not being able to educate those children, and people not being able to house those children at the same time when this government is cutting all of the services that would allow people to have families.”

Co-host Ana Navarro then asked a clarifying question: “$400,000 over the lifetime of the child?”

“No, it’s a year! It’s an annual income exceeding $400,000 to afford child care,” Hostin doubled down.

Pat can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of Hostin’s claim. “It's not $400,000 a year to have a baby!” he howls.

“They are so butt stupid. It's embarrassing. I'm embarrassed for them, and I can't stand them.”

Pat is shocked that “The View” wasn’t forced to address Hostin’s fallacious numbers. “Is that something that the lawyer or somebody could fact-check somewhere along the lines so they come back and correct that garbage?” he asks.

But thus far, no such correction has been made.

Pat wonders how the audience of “The View” is stomaching Hostin’s lie about childrearing — “How many of their viewers have children and understand the fact that it's not $400,000 a year to clothe them, feed them, house them?” he asks.

“They have to,” says Jeffy, arguing that “anyone with any kind of brain, even a numbskull ... knows that it doesn't take $400,000 a year for a child.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

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