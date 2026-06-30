Adoption agency draws a line: Children need a mom and a dad — and the stats prove it

A Christian adoption agency just drew a major line in the sand.

Bethany Christian Trust has committed to prioritizing child welfare and biblical truth over adult identity by announcing it will only place children with families that align with its biblical statement of faith starting in June 2027.

And BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey is thrilled, especially considering the research backs up the agency's belief that children should be raised by a mother and a father — not by homosexual couples.

“According to a study in 2012, a study by Regnerus, children of LGBT parents fare worse than other children on 77 out of 80 social outcome measures,” Stuckey begins.

“So according to the study, compared with children raised by their married, biological parents, children of homosexual parents attain lower levels of education, report less safety and security within their family of origin, experience greater ongoing negative effects from their family of origin, are more likely to struggle with depression, anxiety, have higher rates of arrest,” she says.

A separate study also “showed poor education outcomes for children of LGBT parents, finding they’re 35% less likely to progress normally through school” and “suffer emotional problems at twice the rate of children raised by a mother and father.”

“Child objectification is going to end now. You’re not going to be sacrificing your kids to the pagan gods anymore,” Stuckey says. “We’re going to stop that.”

“You’re not going to sacrifice your child on the altar of progressivism. No, no, no. Not as long as we have a say in it,” she continues.

“I’m very encouraged with just the allegiance to not only biblical morality but reality, too, because science statistics are always catching up with God,” she adds, “They’re always catching up with what the Bible says.”

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