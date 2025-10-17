Allie Beth Stuckey’s Jubilee triumph stokes the fires of conservative Christian revival

On October 12, Los Angeles-based YouTube media company Jubilee dropped an episode of its popular series “Surrounded,” where 20 progressive Christians formed a ring around a single conservative Christian opponent. Over the course of nearly two hours, the surrounders competed for a chance to sit in the hot seat, where each contestant had a short window of time to debate the lone dissenter over a range of controversial issues.

To be in the eye of the storm — literally hemmed in by opponents who outnumber you 20 to one — is not for the weak of heart. It takes grit, self-control, an armory of rhetorical skills, and extensive expertise to stand a chance of holding your own.

But for Blaze Media’s very own Allie Beth Stuckey, host of the compelling podcast “Relatable,” it was just another day of dismantling progressive “Christian” narratives.

In an hour and 40 minutes, the “Toxic Empathy” author put on a clinic of what it looks like to crush liberal Christian arguments without ever forsaking the kindness Jesus calls us to. With surgical precision, Allie graciously picked apart argument after argument over marriage, gender, abortion, empathy, and the compatibility of progressivism and Christianity.

Using a wide range of scripture from both the Old and New Testaments, Allie made an iron case for conservative Christianity: God, the creator of the universe, gets the final say on everything. The Christian, regardless of his or her emotions or natural-born proclivities, is called to submit to God’s ways, trusting that He alone is perfect in love.

Allie condemned the progressive Christian tendency to read the Bible through the lens of “what can I get away with?” and encouraged reading scripture in search of “what God calls good.” Reading the Bible to glorify God, she argued, yields conservative convictions: Marriage unites one man and one woman, gender is fixed, abortion is a moral evil, and love speaks truth (1 Corinthians 13:6)

The episode has gone viral — already over 1.5 million views on YouTube. The conservative Christian world, which is experiencing revival after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has been in awe of Allie’s performance, specifically her articulate defense of traditional Christian values and ability to engage respectfully with opposing viewpoints while maintaining her convictions.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck said of Allie’s “Surrounded” appearance: "She's so happy. She's great."

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh echoed Glenn’s praise, claiming “God has clearly called [Allie] to do what she's doing.”

But Allie’s Jubilee appearance isn’t just a how-to course on debunking “Christian” progressivism. It embodies the question all conservative Christians must answer, especially given the moment we’re living in: Are we going to sit on the sidelines, hoping the lost find their way, or are we going to enter the fray armed with biblical truth?

Conservative media outlets have noted the importance of Allie’s Jubilee episode as a fire-starter for hesitant Christians who feel unequipped or unsure about engaging in theological debates.

Patriot Powered News Network praised Allie for doing what most of us wish we had the courage to do: “She stood resolute in her faith and made the left’s muddled theology look exactly like the moral confusion it is.”

Allie’s masterful skill in gracious apologetics was coached by none other than Charlie Kirk himself, whom Allie praised as “an incredible debater” on a recent episode of “Relatable,” where she recapped her Jubilee experience. A week before he was assassinated, Charlie urged Allie to agree to the debate, and he also taught her key strategies, like challenging opponents' claims with questions such as "Is that biblical?" and "By what standard do you believe that?"

Even though filming couldn’t have been scheduled for a worse time — just days after Charlie was murdered — Allie, committed to honoring God and her friend, bravely entered the “Surrounded” arena armed with the truth of scripture and a deep knowing that it “never returns void,” as she so often reminds her “Relatable” audience.

In an X post following the recording of “Surrounded,” Allie wrote, “I’ve seen a lot of people say this was different than other Jubilee debates. Everyone felt that in the moment — even the producers, who are progressive, said so. You’ll just have to believe me when I tell you the Holy Spirit was there.”

Her words are a reminder that we are not called to be self-reliant truth-tellers. The indwelling presence of the Holy Spirit is what empowers us to go forth boldly, bringing light where there is darkness.

The question is: Will we pick up the baton?

Last weekend, the 6,700 women who attended Allie’s Share the Arrows conference said yes to that question, committing to bold and courageous witness in their spheres. The rest of the conservative Christian world’s reaction to Allie’s Jubilee appearance suggests that they’re ready to step up to the plate, too.

In her closing speech at Share the Arrows, Allie urged, “We do what God calls us to do, even when it’s painful, even when it’s unpopular, even when it’s scary, even when it requires sacrifice, even when we lose friends and we lose family and we lose jobs.”

That charge, rooted in sacrifice and truth, captures the heart of a movement ready to rise.

