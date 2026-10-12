Former music pastor’s daughters urge him to 'repent to God' after he’s sentenced to life for wife’s murder

Former music pastor and "American Idol" contestant Caleb Flynn will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his wife, Ashley.

Flynn was convicted on October 5 of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and other charges.

“Prosecutors said and successfully argued that Flynn killed Ashley because he wanted out of their marriage and he was having an affair. He shot her while she was asleep in their Tip City, Ohio, home in February 2026 while their two young daughters were in the house,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says.

Flynn was having an affair with a younger church intern named Alleigha Botner, who testified that Flynn said he “hated” and “wanted to kill her.”

A letter from Flynn’s daughter was read in court, in which she told her father to “repent to God,” as his “time isn’t over.”

And Stuckey believes this is the important part of the case.

“Those last lines are from a place of love and grace from his daughters. They want their dad to be restored to God. They want his repentance because they want him to be forgiven. They don’t want him to go to hell. That is love,” she says.

“Those are wise girls. Obviously, there was a lot going on in their home, but the Holy Spirit has filled them,” she continues.

“Just pray for those girls,” she adds.

While his wife’s parents told Flynn in court that they forgave him, they “asked the judge for the maximum sentence because they desired absolute earthly justice for Ashley.”

“What they’re communicating is 100% correct,” Stuckey says. “They’re releasing bitterness. They’re releasing malice. They’re saying, ‘I don’t own this any more. I’m not holding this. I’m not holding this burden. And I want you to repent, and I want you to be reconciled to God.’”

“At the same time, you need to be punished by the law. The law was invented by God. The government was invented by God,” she continues. “The government’s responsibility to execute the law and execute murderers, by the way, was invented by God.”

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