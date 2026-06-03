Has the rainbow crusade finally been quelled? Allie Beth Stuckey’s honest take on Pride Month 2026.

While much of America will be celebrating Pride Month all June, conservative Christians across the country will be holding counter-celebrations in the name of "Noahic Covenant Month.”

This counter-revolution has in many ways changed the overall feeling of the month of June, but has it successfully quelled the hijacked rainbow crusade that turned God’s covenant bow into a banner for rebellion?

On this episode of “Relatable,” Allie Beth Stuckey delivers an honest breakdown of the good, the bad, and the ugly in America’s ongoing LGBTQ+ culture war.

The “bad news,” Allie says, is that some Pride Month celebrations and events are actually getting more radical.

For example, the Boston Public Library will host “19 drag queen storytime events for children during Pride Month.” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement is also publicly backing and helping to amplify a “Trans Period Pride” event centered on “menstrual equity and the experiences of trans menstruators.”

On June 1, Strawbridge Elementary School in Haddon Township, New Jersey, used school grounds to host a K-5 event dubbed “Pride on the Playground,” where kids were invited to participate in LGBTQ-themed crafts, games, read-alouds, face painting, and more activities.

Despite the financially disastrous consequences suffered by companies like Target and Bud Light, some large corporations are continuing to participate in Pride Month. Allie exposes the popular craft store Michaels for selling colorful stickers with sayings such as “Protect trans kids” and “Be gay, do crime.” One sticker even features an AR-15 over the trans rainbow flag with the phrase “Defend equality.”

But there’s good news too.

“Over the last several years, conservatives have pushed back. Christians have pushed back and really have had success in pushing back against LGBTQ activism and the broader culture wars,” Allie says.

She highlights recent Gallup polling that shows declining support for gay marriage, especially among Republicans whose support is currently at its lowest point in 30 years. Pew Research data also indicates that over half the nation — roughly 56% (up from 46% in the June 2022 survey) — now supports laws and policies that ban health care professionals from providing care related to gender transitions for minors.

Even Democrat support for gender-transition procedures for minors has waned notably, with 35% in favor of banning gender-transition medical care for minors compared to 26% in 2022.

Support for requiring transgender-identifying athletes to compete based on biological sex has also increased across party lines.

Further, some Republican politicians are beginning initiatives to counter Pride Month. Allie gives the example of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signing a resolution in April designating June as “Nuclear Family Month.” As a deliberate counter to Pride Month, he defined the nuclear family as one husband, one wife, and their biological, adopted, or fostered children, describing it as “God’s design for familial structure” and the bedrock of society.

Across the nation, several states have taken action to protect minors from gender-mutilating procedures as well.

“Nearly half the states in the country have now passed laws banning health care providers from giving minors puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or gender-mutilating surgeries. In 2025 alone, several states expanded or strengthened those laws, some even imposing penalties on medical providers who perform the procedures,” Allie recounts.

She then lists several more recent pro-family wins:

In January 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” which explicitly bars all federal funding, sponsorship, promotion, or support for gender-transition procedures (including puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries) for minors under age 19.

As of June 2026, 27 states have laws or regulations that require school sports participation to be based on biological sex.

Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) reached a groundbreaking settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital, requiring the hospital to establish the nation’s first dedicated detransition clinic to provide medical care for minors harmed by prior gender-transition procedures, while also paying $10 million for alleged Medicaid fraud and firing several involved physicians.

Allie is heartened by the progress that’s been made in the LGBTQ+ culture war. The grounds gained are proof, she argues, that Christians must enter the political fray.

“Politics affects policy, policy affects people, and people matter. Why should Christians engage in the culture war? Because it does something,” she stresses.

To hear more of Allie’s in-depth analysis, watch the full episode above.

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