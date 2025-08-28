‘KPop Demon Hunters’: Paganism and LGBTQ propaganda for kids

“KPop Demon Hunters” is the latest Netflix hit to hypnotize a generation of children — and it’s one that BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” will not be letting her own children watch.

The animated movie is about a KPop girl group, HUNTR/X, who double as magical fighters that battle demons with their music.

“I don’t know if I would say it’s part of, like, the very dark trend of trying to get kids into the demonic. You could maybe argue that. I’m not totally sure that I would say that when it comes to this particular movie,” Stuckey says.

While Stuckey notes that there are “no explicit LGBTQ themes,” she does point out that there are very androgynous-looking characters and that a young child would not be able to understand the characters and story.

“A teenager might be able to decipher, okay, fiction, nonfiction, obviously not biblical. But honestly, before the age of, like, 13, 14, I do not think so. I think that it is very spiritually, theologically confusing,” Stuckey says.

She also believes it would be confusing to a young Christian as the film “draws heavily on shamanism,” which is a folk religion.

“It is based on this idea that shamans can connect with the spiritual world through ceremonies. They can foresee people’s futures using the Chinese calendar. They can assist with tasks like naming children, arranging marriages, or choosing lucky dates for events like weddings, moving homes, starting businesses,” Stuckey explains.

“Korea has a long cultural history of female shamans who use music and rituals to drive away evil spirits, which the movie mirrors in HUNTR/X’s demon-hunting song,” she continues. “So there is explicitly a religious motivation and pagan ideology that undergirds this.”

“It’s not just, ‘Oh, Christians are looking for things, and they’re taking things too seriously.’ No, the film is actually based on this pagan idea of shamanism that there are these mediums that can communicate with the other side and that can fight off evil spirits and really encourage this kind of paranoid superstition that so many people of all different kinds of religions fall into,” she adds.

Stuckey also takes issue with the way the demons are portrayed.

“They’re scary-looking, but they’re also bumbling idiots. ... And so, on the one hand, you get the impression that these are very scary individuals carrying out the task of trying to steal your soul, but also that they are harmless, that they are powerless, and that there is some kind of human figure with the power to stop these demons if we worship them,” she says.

“But the people that are demanding our worship, these HUNTR/X people, are obviously human beings with supernatural powers, not the only person who does have the power to defeat demonic activity and Satan himself—Jesus Christ,” she continues.

